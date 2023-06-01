WATCH: Premier League ref mobbed at airport by angry Roma fans after Europa League defeat

By Chris King • 01 June 2023 • 21:25

Credit: EWN

Premier League referee Anthony Taylor suffered a huge scare this evening, Thursday, June 1, after being mobbed by angry Roma fans while catching his flight from Budapest International Airport.

Police officers on duty at the Hungarian facility had to step in to calm the situation after a crowd of angry supporters started taunting him after spotting him.

Their actions alerted other Roma fans who subsequently joined in with the chanting, according to the Italian news outlet corrieredellosport.it.

Video footage of the fiery incident was posted on Twitter by the Italian journalist Jacopo Aliprandi. Seven officers escorted Taylor with what was thought to be his wife and parents.

Glasses of water were also reportedly thrown at Taylor as he entered the airport. The atmosphere escalated when some Sevilla fans got in the way of the water. One fan is also said to have thrown a plastic chair without harming anybody.

🛑 #Taylor assediato dai tifosi all’aeroporto di Budapest.

L’arbitro scortato dalla polizia è stato costretto a entrare in una stanza di servizio. Tutte le immagini ➡️ https://t.co/OtfXfTlYKA pic.twitter.com/82Otf7NJYv — Jacopo Aliprandi (@AliprandiJacopo) June 1, 2023

The official handed out 13 yellow cards while in charge of the Europa League final last night between Roma and Sevilla, which the Spanish side eventually won 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Fans of Jose Mourinho’s Serie A club were incensed during the match after Taylor refused the Rome team what they believed to be two blatant penalty kicks.

He also infuriated them when Rui Patricio was judged to have encroached while saving Gonzalo Montiel’s saved penalty. The Sevilla player netted the subsequent retake.

Mourinho could be in big trouble with the football authorities after he was filmed hurling abuse at Taylor after the game. He confronted the match official in the car park outside the Puskas Arena stadium where the final was held.

The Portuguese – who coaches Roma – was heard accusing the English referee of being a ‘disgrace’ and using language laced with expletives in both Italian and English, according to The Sun.