BREAKING: Phil Neville FIRED as manager of David Beckham’s Inter Miami football team

By Chris King • 02 June 2023 • 0:12
Image of Phil Neville.
Credit: Biser Todorov/Creative Commons Attribution 4.0
According to multiple reports this evening, Thursday, June 1, Inter Miami football club have fired their manager Phil Neville.
With the side rooted to the foot of the MLS Eastern Conference league, it would appear that David Beckham and his associates Jorge and Jose Mas made the decision to axe his former Manchester United and England teammate.
Under Neville’s control, the Fort Lauderdale team, co-owned by the footballing icon, has picked up just 15 points from 15 matches this season.
The news appears to have been broken on Twitter just 35 minutes ago by Michelle Kaufman, the Miami Herald’s sports writer @kaufsports.
In a tweet, she wrote: “BREAKING NEWS: Inter Miami coach Phil Neville let go this afternoon. Confirmed by multiple club sources. Announcement expected soon. Full story to come. @HeraldSports @MiamiHerald @InterMiamiCF #InterMiamiCF #MLS”.
BREAKING NEWS: Inter Miami coach Phil Neville let go this afternoon. Confirmed by multiple club sources. Announcement expected soon. Full story to come. @HeraldSports @MiamiHerald @InterMiamiCF #InterMiamiCF #MLS
— Michelle Kaufman (@kaufsports) June 1, 2023
BREAKING NEWS: Inter Miami coach Phil Neville let go this afternoon. Confirmed by multiple club sources. Announcement expected soon. Full story to come. @HeraldSports @MiamiHerald @InterMiamiCF #InterMiamiCF #MLS
— Michelle Kaufman (@kaufsports) June 1, 2023
Neville was appointed as head coach on January 18, 2021. The club is relatively new, only formed in 2018. After a 1-0 defeat at home to New York Red Bulls on Wednesday, May 31, the supporters vented their anger at the club’s dismal performances.
As reported by talksport.com, they even booed Neville’s 20-year-old son Harvey each time he touched the ball, when he made a brief 10-minute appearance from the bench. Banners were unfurled with the words ‘Neville out’ written on them.
Earlier today, there were rumours circulating online suggesting the Miami franchise was looking to bring Lionel Messi to Florida after it was announced that he is quitting PSG this weekend’s final Ligue 1 match of the season.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.