BREAKING: Phil Neville FIRED as manager of David Beckham’s Inter Miami football team

By Chris King • 02 June 2023 • 0:12

Image of Phil Neville. Credit: Biser Todorov/Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

According to multiple reports this evening, Thursday, June 1, Inter Miami football club have fired their manager Phil Neville.

With the side rooted to the foot of the MLS Eastern Conference league, it would appear that David Beckham and his associates Jorge and Jose Mas made the decision to axe his former Manchester United and England teammate.

Under Neville’s control, the Fort Lauderdale team, co-owned by the footballing icon, has picked up just 15 points from 15 matches this season.

The news appears to have been broken on Twitter just 35 minutes ago by Michelle Kaufman, the Miami Herald’s sports writer @kaufsports.

In a tweet, she wrote: “BREAKING NEWS: Inter Miami coach Phil Neville let go this afternoon. Confirmed by multiple club sources. Announcement expected soon. Full story to come. @HeraldSports @MiamiHerald @InterMiamiCF #InterMiamiCF #MLS”.

BREAKING NEWS: Inter Miami coach Phil Neville let go this afternoon. Confirmed by multiple club sources. Announcement expected soon. Full story to come. @HeraldSports @MiamiHerald @InterMiamiCF #InterMiamiCF #MLS — Michelle Kaufman (@kaufsports) June 1, 2023

Neville was appointed as head coach on January 18, 2021. The club is relatively new, only formed in 2018. After a 1-0 defeat at home to New York Red Bulls on Wednesday, May 31, the supporters vented their anger at the club’s dismal performances.

As reported by talksport.com, they even booed Neville’s 20-year-old son Harvey each time he touched the ball, when he made a brief 10-minute appearance from the bench. Banners were unfurled with the words ‘Neville out’ written on them.

Earlier today, there were rumours circulating online suggesting the Miami franchise was looking to bring Lionel Messi to Florida after it was announced that he is quitting PSG this weekend’s final Ligue 1 match of the season.