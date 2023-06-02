BREAKING: Uvalde Police investigating bomb threat at Robb Elementary School where mass shooting took place in 2022

By Chris King • 02 June 2023 • 21:55

Credit: EWN

According to a post on its official Facebook page, Uvalde Police Department is currently responding to reports of a bomb threat at Robb Elementary School.

Police officers responded to the location this afternoon, Friday, June 2. This is of course the educational facility in Texas where 21 people died on May 22, 2022, as the result of a mass shooting incident. It has been closed and unoccupied ever since.

The post read: “A bomb threat has been reported at Robb Elementary located at 715 Old Carizzo St. Law enforcement agencies are working a threat to life in which the unknown person called our dispatch centre and told them he placed bombs around the Robb Elementary school and that he was driving around with an assault rifle”.

“At this time the area will be blocked off to all thru traffic and the incident will be investigated. Please avoid the area”, it continued.

According to the local media outlet KVIA, the caller also claimed to be armed with an automatic weapon.