BREAKING: Uvalde Police investigating bomb threat at Robb Elementary School where mass shooting took place in 2022

By Chris King • 02 June 2023 • 21:55
Credit: EWN
According to a post on its official Facebook page, Uvalde Police Department is currently responding to reports of a bomb threat at Robb Elementary School.
Police officers responded to the location this afternoon, Friday, June 2. This is of course the educational facility in Texas where 21 people died on May 22, 2022, as the result of a mass shooting incident. It has been closed and unoccupied ever since.
The post read: “A bomb threat has been reported at Robb Elementary located at 715 Old Carizzo St. Law enforcement agencies are working a threat to life in which the unknown person called our dispatch centre and told them he placed bombs around the Robb Elementary school and that he was driving around with an assault rifle”.
“At this time the area will be blocked off to all thru traffic and the incident will be investigated. Please avoid the area”, it continued.
According to the local media outlet KVIA, the caller also claimed to be armed with an automatic weapon.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.