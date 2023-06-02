Estepona welcomes Currencies Direct

By Guest Writer • 02 June 2023 • 11:21

Benjamin Wickham of EWN presented a card and gift to Ignacio Ortega Credit: Euro Weekly News

ALWAYS ready to support new business expansion, a team from Euro Weekly News was delighted to attend the official opening of the brand new Currencies Direct office in a prime position in Estepona on Thursday June 1.

With 20 offices throughout Spain, four of which are in Costa del Sol, Award Winning Currencies Direct offer bank beating exchange rates to those needing to transfer money into Spain or vice versa.

Many customers find that when purchasing a new property, it is not only safest to use this international group which was first established in 1996 and deals in many different currencies but also know that the group offers very favourable exchange rates with no transfer costs.

Speaking to Business Development Manager, Carol Schleisman, she explained “We chose Estepona for our latest office as it is considered the ‘new golden mile’ and there is a tremendous amount of property development in the area, with new buyers flocking in.

“Many customers find that with large amounts of money being transferred, rather than simply logging in online, it is far better to be able to call into one of offices and discuss not just one off exchanges with our expert staff but also customer’s long term needs to transfer pensions, salaries and general living costs etc.”

Speaking to the large number of guests were Derek Langley from the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain expressing that organisations support for the new venture and Ignacio Ortega Currencies Direct, Head of Southern Spain.

Situated in Avd. España No 10, 29680 Estepona the Currencies Direct office is open Monday to Friday with a short break for lunch.