Free PUBLICITY as dog lets cat out of bag in stand-off

By John Ensor • 02 June 2023 • 15:57

Gagging for a pint?Credit: The Stand Off/Facebook.com

A dog out for a walk with his mistress would not budge from a local pub entrance leading to suspicions that he and his master are in fact regulars.

A hostelry in Exeter had some unexpected publicity when a hilarious dog was filmed out for a walk with his female owner, who literally had to drag him away from entering The Stand Off pub.

The incident has caused so much interest that the pub has asked the owner to come back to be treated to a free meal.

Video footage from inside the bar looks out onto the street where Grenson, an Airedale terrier, suddenly takes a keen interest in going inside, almost like he was popping in for his usual pint, with many joking that the thirsty pooch had given away his master’s walking route.

Grenson’s owner, Kate Torney had taken him for a walk around Exeter city centre when the cheeky 7-year-old dog tried to make his way inside The Stand Off pub.

Despite efforts to get him to move Grenson resolutely refused, in a stand-off that lasted around two minutes, much to everyone’s amusement.

In the end, Kate picks him up while a crestfallen Grenson reluctantly has to leave tiptoeing on his hind legs.

It seems the clip is a hit with everyone who sees it which has racked up an astonishing 1.9 million views, and 1,454 comments on TikTok.

On The Stand Off’s Facebook page the management posted an appeal: ‘HELP NEEDED… we would love to get in touch with THE STAR OF THE SHOW… as a thank you for loving our bar and having A STAND OFF with your owner outside THE STAND OFF… we would like to cook you a slap up DOG’S DINNER of your choice (steak, chops, sausages, whatever is his favourite!). Please get in touch. Obviously, we will also offer the owner dinner on us as well! We can’t wait to hear from you!’

Owner Kate replied: ‘Grenson cordially accepts, with thanks, and will ask his servant to make contact in due course. Thank you The Stand Off.’

A woman posted: ‘What a funny video! And how patient and loving was his/her owner! What a gorgeous dog.. made my day watching that video lol such a character.’

One wag commented: ‘When I lie down in front of the pub they call the police.’

And in a later message the pub asked for help when they were needing entertainment: ‘BAND REQUIRED FOR TONIGHT IF ANYONE IS AVAILABLE!!!!! To which someone simply replied: ‘just get the Airedale in.’