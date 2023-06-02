By Glenn Wickman • 02 June 2023 • 17:43

Amenity packs are a major source of single-use plastic waste. Image by Africa Studio/Shutterstock

VALENCIAN hotelier association Hosbec has joined forces with hotel sustainability company Eco-One to reduce plastic waste in the regional hospitality industry.

According to a study entitled Waste management and circular economy carried out in 2018 by the EAE Business School, the amount of waste generated by the hotel sector in Spain averages more than 734,000 tonnes a year.

The goal of the new project launched by Hosbec and Eco-One is to provide hotels with a free diagnosis regarding the reduction of single-use plastics, which helps to identify the different types of plastic waste generated in the hotel’s service chain.

Establishments will then receive a report with recommendations to cut down on the wastage.

Mayte García, chief of Quality, Training and Projects for Hosbec, explained that the campaign is also aimed at “raising awareness among staff and customers about the importance of reducing the use of plastics and correctly managing the plastic waste we generate by integrating it into the circular economy”.

The free diagnosis, exclusively for Hosbec members, can be requested until June 9.