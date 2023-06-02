Patient admitted to San Sebastián hospital finally diagnosed with malaria, not Ebola

By Chris King • 02 June 2023 • 19:47

Image of a suspected Ebola patient in isolation. Credit: David Pereiras/Shutterstock.com

Tests carried out on a patient who had been isolated at the Donostia de San Sebastián Hospital with symptoms compatible with hemorrhagic fever, or Ebola, have finally shown positive results for malaria.

The initial health scare when the woman was transferred from the Viscayan town of Urdulizpecific yesterday, Thursday, June 1, has now subsided. Treatment for this other disease – which is not as deadly – will now begin.

It was revealed that the woman had recently returned from a trip to the Central African Republic. Her tests were carried out at the National Centre for Microbiology in Madrid’s Carlos III Health Institute.

Sources of this department informed EFE that they came back showing negative results for not only Ebola but also for dengue, Lassa fever, Crimean Congo fever, yellow fever, and other fevers.

After being admitted, the woman was subsequently isolated in the High Biological Safety Unit of the Donostia University Hospital, which immediately activated the protocol provided for this type of disease.

This centre in San Sebastián is one of the seven Spanish hospitals that have a unit with special high-security and isolation resources for the treatment of this type of illness, as reported by larazon.es.