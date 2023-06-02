Sam Allardyce quits as Leeds United manager by ‘mutual agreement’ after four matches

By Chris King • 02 June 2023 • 16:29
Image of Leeds United's Elland Road stadium.
Credit: leedsunited.com
Leeds United announced today, Friday, June 2, that Sam Allardyce has left the club by mutual consent following their relegation to the Championship.
In a tweet, the club wrote: “#LUFC and Sam Allardyce can confirm that both parties have mutually agreed for Sam’s spell at the club to end following the completion of the 2022/23 season”.
‘Big Sam’ stepped in to try and salvage the Yorkshire club’s Premier League status but not even his vast experience was enough to avoid the drop.
The 68-year-old replaced Javi Gracia on May 3. He faced four crucial matches at the end of the season but could only manage one draw and three defeats.
Allardyce said: “It has been an honour to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League”.
“At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to, but I wish the club every success for the future and hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong”, he added.
After three seasons in the top flight, the Elland Road outfit now faces the challenge of climbing back out of the Championship.
In an official statement, the club said: “We thank Sam for being brave enough to step in and do all he could to save us”, Angus Kinnear, the Leeds chief executive.
He continued: “Sadly, it was not to be, but Sam, Karl Robinson, and Robbie Keane did everything they could to lift the mood at Thorp Arch and Elland Road and for that we are all extremely grateful”.
