Sealing the deal: Almunecar and La Herradura receive prestigious family tourism award

By Betty Henderson • 02 June 2023 • 10:00
Tourism Councillor Daniel Barbero receives the prestigious award.
Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Almuñécar
ALMUNECAR and La Herradura proudly received the prestigious ‘Family Tourism’ Seal of Approval from the Spanish Federation of Large Families (FEFN) on Tuesday, May 30.
This recognition applauds destinations and businesses that prioritise the needs of families. Backed by the Spanish Government’s Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Tourism, this accolade strengthens Almunecar and La Herradura Tourism Department’s position within the crucial family tourism sector.
The award ceremony took place on Tuesday at the magnificent Palacete de La Najarra. Deputy Mayor Daniel Barbero, in charge of Tourism and Beaches, joined Felipe Puertas, the Director of Tourism, and Blanca Civantos, Director of the Andalucian Federation of Large Families, to celebrate the accomplishment.
Local Mayor Juan José Ruiz Joya expressed his delight, highlighting the towns’ dedication to welcoming families.
This achievement brings numerous benefits, including access to a vast market of more than 49,000 families associated with the Spanish Federation of Large Families.
Almuñécar La Herradura now joins an exclusive group of 25 distinguished destinations nationwide, with only six in Andalucia and none in Granada. This recognition recognises the Tourism Department’s commitment to providing exceptional experiences.
The achievement follows several other awards for the local Tourism Department including the ‘Q for Quality’ Award, recognising the quality of the destination.
