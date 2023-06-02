Six arrested in Costa del Sol city of Marbella suspected of stealing Rolex watches worth €50,000

By Chris King • 02 June 2023 • 18:26

Image of Marbella Local Police vehicles. Credit: Marbella Policia Local

Marbella Local Police have arrested six people allegedly linked to the theft of high-end watches in two operations.

Two of those arrested reportedly had an active search and arrest warrant pending against them. One had been issued by a court in Hospitalet de Llobregat and another by the Mossos de Escuadra, while two other detainees carried false identity cards.

The first arrest occurred ten days ago when a civilian unit conducting a surveillance service – linked to a special high-end watch theft prevention operation – observed a vehicle, a grey Honda Jazz, with four occupants inside.

They parked in the immediate vicinity of an establishment. The officers followed the individuals and observed that they were engaged in monitoring people who left the aforementioned premises and wore high-end watches.

It was quickly verified that one of them was in charge of identifying the possible victims, while two others were walking about ten metres away waiting to act.

After a few minutes, one of the individuals noticed the police presence and notified the rest of the group in Arabic. They immediately ran to their vehicle and fled the scene. A chase ensued but the police car quickly caught and stopped them.

Those arrested included MB, 37 years old, born in Algeria and residing in Barcelona, ​​on whom a search, arrest and appearance request weighs in the Court of Instruction number 4 of Hospitalet de Llobregat.

Also, MRCh, born in Rousillon in 1987, and carrying a completely false identity card from France; KB, 31 years old, born in Faumont in France and domiciled in Paris, whose identity card also turned out to be a forgery.

Lastly was MR, born in Morocco 30 years ago and with no known address, on whom a search warrant was pending for his detention and appearance from the Mossos de Escuadra for robbery with violence and intimidation.

The second police action took place at dawn on Thursday 1. Officers attached to the high-end watch theft prevention unit were carrying out a civilian surveillance service and discovered a Yamaha motorcycle with two occupants circulating on Alfonso de Hohenlohe Boulevard.

They had been detected the previous night in the Puerto Banús area both wearing black helmets, gloves, and ski masks and when they noticed the police presence they left the area.

On this occasion, the cops stopped the individuals, who ignored them, carrying out various avoidance manoeuvres to try to escape and did not stop their attempted escape until they were pulled over by the police vehicle.

As one of the officers got out of the police car, the motorbike rider driver intentionally rammed it into him, with the clear intention of running away again. The officer moved quickly and the driver lost control of the motorcycle, sending both its occupants to the ground.

The driver was arrested immediately after the fall, while his partner pushed one of the cops and managed to flee on foot towards the beach.

He was intercepted though after only a few metres by another unit of the Local Police as he was leaving a garden area where he had hidden the helmet and the jacket he was wearing.

The detainees were KN, 29 years old, born in Jersey and residing in Barcelona, ​​and AK born in 1992 and of Polish nationality.

During the operation, the police intervened three high-end Rolex watches whose global value exceeded €50,000. Those arrested and the rest of the proceedings were turned over to the National Police, as reported by malagahoy.es.