Sustainable moorings announced

By Glenn Wickman • 02 June 2023 • 17:34
Image by the Balearic Islands Government
THE Balearic Island Government has reached an agreement with the central executive to create 15 new ‘fields’ of sustainable boat moorings.
These low-impact buoys will be placed at strategic points in the sea off the islands to prevent vessel owners from throwing anchor and damaging the highly valuable Posidonia Oceanica seagrass meadows.
In Mallorca the new buoys will be placed in Es Calo, Sa Foradada, Alcanada, Portocolom and Portals Vells-El Mago.
The regional port authority already manages three of these ‘buoy fields’ in Mallorca, located in Cala Blava, Sant Elm and Formentor, which will enter operation in June and can already be reserved by boat owners.
The new devices, which as well as helping to protect the Posidonia will also provide an effective and sustainable response to the existing demand for boat moorings, are expected to be ready for the 2025 summer season.
