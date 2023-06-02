Tracking the whales

By Glenn Wickman • 02 June 2023 • 17:41

Image by Juan Gracia/Shutterstock

INVESTIGATORS tracking fin whales off the coasts of Denia and Javea believe the animals could be present in our waters all year round and not just during the summer as previously thought.

They have spotted more than 150 of these creatures, the second largest animal in the world, in the Marina Alta over the last two years.

According to spokespeople for the project entitled The cape of the fin whales: study of the presence and origin of the fin whale on the shelf and slope of Cabo de la Nao and Ibiza Channel, although most sightings take place in June and July, acoustic monitoring suggest that they also visit the Valencian coast as early as April and as late as October.

The project was launched in 2021 to analyse the populations of fin whales that migrate through the Cabo de la Nao and track their destinations.

As well as providing information about their movements and migration routes, the investigation also aims to evaluate potential threats to the whales, mainly maritime traffic and submarine noise, in a bid to help protect the species.