A berry good idea that can help to prevent memory loss

By Linda Hall • 03 June 2023 • 14:00

: STRAWBERRIES: Their flavonols help to provent memory loss Photo credit: PIXABAY/pasja1000

A DIET rich in flavonols can help to prevent memory loss.

Best of all, they are present in the fruit, vegetables and other products that are near at hand here in Spain, especially now.

The results of a study by US researchers published in the PNAS science journal found that over-60s who already consumed sufficient flavanols saw no benefit by adding more to their diet.

In contrast, those with flavonol deficits recorded memory improvement of an average of 16 per cent in a year, investigators found.

Strawberries, which are abundant and cheap at present, are an excellent source, together with other berries like blueberries and raspberries that we can buy year-round.

Flavonols don’t stop there and are present in cherries – less abundant and more expensive this season – peaches, blackcurrants, grapes, apples and citrus fruit. They are there too in leafy green vegetables and peppers as well as dark chocolate, tea and even red wine.