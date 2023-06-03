BREAKING: Uruguayan international Manuel Ugarte signs for Chelsea

By Chris King • 03 June 2023 • 21:13

Image of Uruguayan international footballer Manuel Ugarte. Credit: Scpforlife/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Manuel Ugarte, the Uruguayan international midfielder has signed for Premier League club Chelsea.

He will leave Sporting Lisbon and head for new pastures at Stamford Bridge where he will join Mauricio Pochettino’s squad of players.

According to record.pt, 22-year-old Ugarte had a better offer on the table from the French Ligue 1 giants PSG but the player finally opted for the Blues. They apparently wanted to pay him an extra €5 million per year.

His contract allegedly had a release clause of €60 million as well as an extra €5m payment should he score a certain number of goals. It is thought that Ugarte will earn €3.5 million per season at Chelsea.

Negotiations between Manu’s representatives Jorge Mendes and Jorge Chijane and the two clubs had reportedly been going on for almost two weeks.

Despite not having European football to look forward to with Chelse next season, he still faces the prospect of playing against the likes of today’s FA Cup winners Manchester City.

Ugarte originally moved to the Portuguese capital from Famalicão FC, in 2021. During his spell with Sporting, he made 85 appearances in the famous green and white shirt and picked up an Allianz Cup-winners medal in 2021.