Donkey rustlers arrested as baby foal is reunited with mum

By John Ensor • 03 June 2023 • 7:11

Police officers locate kidnapped donkey. Credit: TVP Rural Crime/Facebook.com

Owners of a baby donkey were beside themselves with grief when 12-week-old Moon was stolen by heartless thieves from their open farm which is a favourite with children and adults alike.

Moon, a twelve-week-old foal was stolen from its mum Astra on May 15, but thanks to help from residents who spread the word and the diligence of the police the baby donkey was back with its mum by Wednesday 31.

When they discovered Moon was missing, the owners of Miller’s Ark Animals, in Buckinghamshire, posted a message on Facebook: ‘We have been trying to come to terms with the reality of what has happened to little Moon. . . We have been overwhelmed with your thoughtfulness and support since her theft.’

Baby Moon hadn’t even been weaned off her mother’s milk before she was snatched away. However, thanks to support from concerned people who offered tips and leads she was located 60 miles away.

Today, June 2, Hampshire Police posted a statement online which began: ‘Update on the stolen donkey investigation. Tonight officers from Hampshire Constabulary rural crime team have travelled up to the Beaconsfield area to complete an arrest attempt with the TVP Rural Crime Taskforce for suspects involved with the theft of baby Moon.

‘One adult and one juvenile were arrested by our colleagues from Hampshire on suspicion of the theft of the donkey.’

The investigation turned up more than the stolen donkey: ‘Officers from the Rural Crime Taskforce located a stolen roller during the post-arrest search, this has been seized and the adult male was further arrested on suspicion of that theft. Mobile phones have been seized as part of the investigation.’

Delighted owner Elizabeth Miller shared the good news on social media: ‘Amazing News – Moon is Home!’

‘Yesterday evening we travelled to Buckinghamshire, liaised with Thames Valley Police and have recovered little Moon. We are beyond thrilled and Mum and foal are finally back together.’

‘Moon appears to be in good health, thank heaven, and we will make sure that Moon and her mum Astra get lots of love and care as they discover each other.’

The statement concluded: It is because of all of you, amazing people, who have supported Moon, Astra and the team at Miller’s Ark, sharing this story far and wide – and now you have brought her home.’