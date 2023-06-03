DRIVERS: Fines for expired ITV (MOT) revealed

By John Ensor • 03 June 2023 • 8:32

Vehicle inspection. Credit: Standret/shutterstock.com

The Technical Vehicle Inspection (ITV) is the Spanish equivalent of the UK’s MOT carried out to check a vehicle’s condition and safety and thus is not a risk to other road users.

As all drivers are aware, they must comply with many regulations some of which are compulsory. Spanish law dictates that all registered vehicles, with some exceptions, must successfully pass the ITV, to check that they comply with safety and pollutant emissions standards, writes Nius, Saturday, May 3.

Not having successfully passed the test has repercussions for road safety, as well as for the environment. In fact, not having the vehicle in optimal condition can be one of the causes of traffic accidents or other accidents that can even endanger all road users.

As in the UK, a failed ITV means that there is a certain time limit to get the faults corrected. During that period the vehicle must only be used to go to the workshop or inspection centre to fix the faults.

Otherwise, driving with an expired or suspended MOT can result in a heavy financial penalty.

The latest statistics provided by the Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT), indicate that the penalties handed out last year for not having an up-to-date ITV have increased considerably. In the last year, a total of 618,375 fines were registered for this violation, which represents 11% of all fines imposed in Spain. Figures show that the three main areas for expired ITVs are Madrid, Valencia and Cadiz.

Driving without the corresponding ITV pass sticker on the vehicle, which changes colour depending on the year, can be classed as a serious or very serious offence. Driving with an expired ITV means a fine of €200 while driving with a failed ITV amounts to €500

It is also worth noting that the law dictates that owning a registered vehicle, whether it is used or not, requires it to pass the ITV and to have valid insurance.