UPDATE: Death toll rises to 120 dead and more than 800 injured after horror train crash in India Close
Trending:

Emerald isle’s employment miracle: Ireland’s unemployment rate hits record low

By Betty Henderson • 03 June 2023 • 10:00

employment minister at aldi

Employment Minister Simon Coveney announces new jobs Photo credit: Simon Coveney

IRELAND hit an employment milestone on Wednesday, May 31. Official data reveals that the country’s unemployment rate plummeted to a record-low of 3.8 per cent in May, surpassing all previous records. 

This significant drop showcases the country’s remarkable economic recovery post-pandemic. The last time similar figures were reported was back in 2000-2001, more than 20 years ago.

The May unemployment figures reflect a decline to 3.8 per cent from April’s 3.9 per cent, revealing a consistent pattern of job seekers finding positions. Youth figures also dropped from 7.7 per cent to 6.9 per cent, revealing a brighter future for Ireland’s young workforce.

Achieving an unemployment rate below four per cent is also representative of ‘full employment’, an exceptional feat, showing Ireland’s resilience.

Economists say they are not surprised by the downward turn due to the strong performance of the country’s labour market and reducing economic concerns. The unemployment news is a victory for the country’s Department for Employment.

While challenges lie ahead, job seekers can find seasonal opportunities during the summer months. Surging job postings, particularly in healthcare, social care, agriculture, and cleaning sectors, offer growth prospects and supplementary income for workers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Author badge placeholder
Written by

Betty Henderson

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading