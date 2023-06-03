Guardia Civil officer hunted after allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend dead in Pontevedra town of Oia

By Chris King • 03 June 2023 • 20:44

Image of Guardia Civil vehicle.. Credit: Ivanb.photo/ Shutterstock.com

A search has been launched by the Guardia Civil after a woman was shot and killed in the Pontevedra municipality of Oia.

The incident occurred this afternoon, Saturday, June 3, in the vicinity of the O Muiño campsite. Her alleged assailant is said to be a Guardia Civil officer stationed at the Baiona barracks, who was the woman’s ex-boyfriend. He subsequently fled the location.

According to the 112 emergency services, their switchboards received an alert about an altercation at around 4:10 pm. The coordinating centre immediately deployed patrols from the Guardia Civil and the Autonomous Police.

Two ambulances and a PAC health team were also dispatched. On arrival, their medical personnel confirmed the death of the victim at the scene.

It was revealed that the alleged perpetrator had a 300-metre restraining order in place against the deceased woman and was banned from communicating with her.

She was working at the camping facility as a cleaner where she lived with her new partner. The first hypotheses suggest that this was a case of domestic abuse.

According to antena3.com, eyewitnesses reported hearing a series of shots being fired. Guardia Civil officers cordoned the immediate area around the campsite off and initiated a search operation for the alleged gunman.

Cristina Correa, the acting mayor of Oia, subsequently visited the scene. She explained that the victim was a native of Lugo and had lived in the Pontevedra municipality for a short time: “hosted by a neighbour”.

Three days of official mourning have been declared by Correa and Oia Town Council for what it called ‘a tragic event’. In addition, a minute’s silence will be held at 12 midday tomorrow, Sunday 4, in front of the campsite.

The municipal council has cancelled or postponed all activities it had organised for tomorrow. Before the start of the Vuelta Ciclista Baixo Miño, a minute’s silence will be observed, as well as before the celebration of the Torroña race.

If this indeed turns out to be a case of domestic abuse then it will be the second one, following a crime in Galicia last February where a woman was murdered in the town of Baiona.