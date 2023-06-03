Ilkay Gundogan brace seals FA Cup win for Manchester City at Wembley Stadium

By Chris King • 03 June 2023 • 18:39

Image of Manchester City with the FA Cup. Credit: Twitter@ManCity

Manchester City arrived at Wembley Stadium this afternoon, Saturday, June 3, in search of the second piece of silverware of a potential treble.

Pep Guardiola could never have planned for his side to be ahead after only 13 seconds, but that is exactly what happened at Wembley Stadium.

His inspirational captain Ilkay Gundogan buried a superb volley into the back of the Manchester United net with David de Gea rooted to the spot. His strike goes down in history as the fastest goal ever scored in the FA Cup Final.

It took a VAR check before a penalty was awarded to Erik Ten Hag’s men after 33 minutes. Jack Grealish was subsequently judged to have handled the ball and up stepped Bruno Fernandes to calmly level the scores.

Incredibly, that was the first goal the Blues had conceded in the whole of this season’s FA Cup campaign.

City restored their lead in the 51st minute, courtesy of another incredible strike by Gundogan. This time though he did not connect with the ball as cleanly as in his first effort. However, it still managed to avoid the defenders as it bounced its way into the United net for a 2-1 lead.

On June 10, City face Inter Milan in the final of the Champions League. Should they pick up that elusive trophy they will become only the second English club to land the treble, emulating the success of today’s opponents back in 1999.