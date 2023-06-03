Man barricades himself inside home in Burriana, Castellón, and threatens to shoot at children from a window

By Chris King • 03 June 2023 • 15:30

Image of Guardia Civil officer and vehicle. Credit: Guardia Civil

A man has been arrested after he barricaded himself inside a property and proceeded to threaten to shoot at children with a firearm he pointed from an upstairs window.

The incident occurred at around 10 pm on Friday, June 2, in the Quarts de Calatrava de Burriana district of the Castellon province town of Burriana, according to elperiodicomeditteraneo.com.

Sources from the Civil Guard confirmed the arrest of this man, about whom they have not provided more information.

The force did indicate though that he was in possession of a weapon, initially believed to be a simulated machine-gun type firearm that shoots ball bearings.

According to eyewitnesses, who managed to record the man’s threats, the detainee threatened some children who were playing in the Pare Vilallonga schoolyard across from his property.

As one girl attempted to climb over the school fence, the man was allegedly heard shouting: “Don’t get up there, I’ll shoot you.”

VÍDEO 🔴 Un hombre supuestamente armado amenaza con disparar a varios niños en Burriana.

La Policía Local y la Guardia Civil han detenido al supuesto francotirador. Todos los detalles en el siguiente enlace ⬇https://t.co/tC0rFQsfjG pic.twitter.com/nX858dLV4y — El Periódico Mediterráneo (@epmediterraneo) June 2, 2023

Guardia Civil officers, assisted by the Local Police, immediately cordoned off the surrounding area not knowing whether the aggressor had a real gun or not. Residents were advised not to leave their homes until the situation was brought under control.

A spokesperson for the Local Police explained that a group of young people were having some sort of a party in the schoolyard and the man clearly became irritated by the noise. It has not yet been clarified whether the weapon possessed by the detainee was real or a simulated pellet gun.