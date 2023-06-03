One man dead after tragic accident involving a tractor in Castellon town of Torreblanca

By Chris King • 03 June 2023 • 19:09
Image of Castellon Fire Brigade.
Credit: Twitter@BombersDipcas
A 74-year-old man died this Saturday, June 3, after suffering an accident with a tractor in the Castellón municipality of Torreblanca .
As confirmed by the Provincial Fire Brigade of Castellon on its Twitter profile , the incident occurred early this morning in a rural area of the town of Torreblanca, in Castellon province.
In a tweet, the force posted: ” Forces @BombersDipcas Plana Alta Park have intervened this morning in the rescue of the driver of a tractor that has overturned in a rural area in #Torreblanca . #SAMU has finally confirmed his passing.”
Efectivos @BombersDipcas parque Plana Alta han intervenido esta mañana en el rescate del conductor de un tractor que ha volcado en una zona rural en #Torreblanca. #SAMU finalmente ha confirmado su fallecimiento. pic.twitter.com/qwkF9JJ8ji
— Bombers Dipcas (@BombersDipcas) June 3, 2023
The victim was apparently riding the agricultural machine when it somehow overturned. No other information has been disclosed regarding the circumstances surrounding the accident.
An appliance from the Plana Alta fire station was deployed to the location, along with a SAMU unit. On arrival, the medical team was unable to do anything to save the man’s life and he was tragically pronounced dead at the scene, as reported by health sources to levante-emv.com .
