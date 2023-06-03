One man hospitalises three police officers in Durham

By John Ensor • 03 June 2023 • 15:30

Police called to 'quiet' street. Credit: Lock Earn Shutterstock.com

Amid chaotic scenes last night, four people were taken to hospital, among them were three police officers all injured by the same man.

On Friday, June 2 at around 10.15 pm, Cleveland Police were called to an address in Billingham, Durham, where they sustained knife wounds from an unnamed 34-year-old man.

Eyewitnesses reported later that multiple police units were in attendance including the police dog section.

While officers were at a property on what has been described as a ‘lovely’ street, one man who was armed with a knife became aggressive towards them.

Cleveland Police have confirmed that the man was subsequently arrested while three officers were taken to hospital, where they received medical attention for their injuries. They added that the arrested man was also taken to hospital with minor injuries

Online video footage shows the normally ‘quiet’ street jammed with police cars, with a mass of blue light following the incident.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: ‘We were called to an incident at a private address in the Billingham area at 12.30 am this morning.

‘We dispatched the Medicar, a clinical team leader and two ambulance crews, and four people were taken to hospital for further treatment.’

In a statement issued today at 10:54 am, Cleveland Police announced: ‘Police attended an address on Corfe Crescent, Billingham, at around 10.15 pm on Friday 2nd June following a concern for welfare report.

‘While attending the incident, officers encountered a man with a knife who became aggressive towards officers.

‘Two Cleveland Police officers received puncture wounds while a third officer received slash wounds. All three were taken to hospital where they received stitches.

‘A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and was taken to hospital for minor injuries. He is now in police custody.’