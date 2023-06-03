Prominent Marbella businessman in serious condition in ICU after traffic accident in Burgos

By Chris King • 03 June 2023 • 23:57

Image of the traffic accident in Burgos. Credit: Twitter@BomberosBurgos

Ricardo Arranz, the prominent Marbella businessman has been hospitalised in a serious condition after suffering a traffic accident in the Castile and León city of Burgos.

He was subsequently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in the municipality.

The incident occurred at around 4:28 pm this Friday, June 2, at Km 236 of the A2. A heavy vehicle collided with the vehicle in which the owner of the luxurious Villa Padierna Marbella Beach complex was travelling.

Arranz was said to have been heading to San Sebastian in the Basque Country at the time of the accident, where he was going to attend a wedding, accompanied by a second person.

The 112 Emergency Service of the Community of Castilla y León was notified of the traffic accident. It immediately deployed an appliance from the Burgos City Council fire brigade whose personnel rescued the two people who had been trapped inside the car.

In a tweet, Burgos Fire Brigade reported: “At 16:28 @112cyl mobilizes us through #AccidenteVial in #A1 km 236 direction #Burgos. Rear-end collision of a heavy vehicle with a car containing two victims whom we rescued simultaneously. Collaboration with @PoliciadeBurgos, @guardiacivil and @Salud_JCYL”.

A las 16:28 @112cyl nos moviliza por #AccidenteVial en #A1 km 236 sentido #Burgos. Colisión por alcance de vehículo pesado a un turismo en el que se encuentran dos víctimas a las que rescatamos simultáneamente. Colaboración con @PoliciadeBurgos, @guardiacivil y @Salud_JCYL pic.twitter.com/vWwEfzVoGf — Bomberos Ayto. Burgos (@BomberosBurgos) June 2, 2023

A tweet from the 112 coordinating centre read: “Emergencias 112cyl | 16:28 horas. Colisión entre un turismo y un camión en el pk 236 de la A-1. Tres heridos trasladados al Complejo Asistencial Universitario de Burgos. Imagen de @BomberosBurgos #Accidente #112CyL #Burgos”.

🚑| Emergencias 112cyl | 16:28 horas. Colisión entre un turismo y un camión en el pk 236 de la A-1. Tres heridos trasladados al Complejo Asistencial Universitario de Burgos. Imagen de @BomberosBurgos #Accidente #112CyL #Burgos pic.twitter.com/1o6MehsR1z — 112 Castilla y León (@112cyl) June 2, 2023

Officers from Burgos Local Police were also dispatched to the location, along with patrols from the Guardia Civil and the health services. After being removed from his car, Mr Arranz was transported in a mobile ICU to a medical facility in Burgos.

Once in the hospital, surgeons carried out what was described as a ‘very complicated’ surgical operation due to the seriousness of his condition.

According to sources close to his entourage, the businessman remains in the ICU, ‘stable but serious’, as reported by malagahoy.es this Saturday, June 3.