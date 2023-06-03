Red Bull’s Max Verstappen clinches pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona

By Chris King • 03 June 2023 • 17:59

Image of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Credit: Ev. Safronov/Shutterstock.com

Max Verstappen will start from pole position in the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona this Sunday, June 4.

“The car was really good, qualifying started off a bit tricky with the weather but by Q3 the car was on rails”, the elated current world champion told F1 after bagging his first-ever pole in Spain.

His Red Bull stormed home ahead of Carlos Sainz – inspired by the support of the home crowd – who will line up beside the Dutchman tomorrow.

The Spaniard told F1 after the session ended: “I was pushing everything and I didn’t leave anything on the table today”.

Britain’s Lando Norris pulled out a stunning drive to secure third place on the starting grid in the McLaren. The Alpine of Frenchman Pierre Gasly currently occupies fourth but he could yet be subjected to a penalty for two incidents his car was involved in.

In a remarkable turn of events, the first six grid places are occupied by different F1 teams. Lewis Hamilton managed to place fifth after previously being involved in a nasty collision at almost 200 mph with his teammate George Russell in Q2.

The latter is currently under investigation after his Mercedes hit Hamilton’s but no decision has materialised yet, as reported by formula1.com.

Lance Stroll drove his Aston Martin to sixth, the first time this season that he has out-qualified his Spanish teammate Fernando Alonso, who finds himself back in ninth after spinning out on the final lap.

Esteban Ocon took seventh spot in the other Alpine, with the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg clinching an excellent eighth on the grid. The other McLaren of Oscar Oscar Piastri rounded out the Top 10 places.

Charles Leclerc had a nightmare in the Ferrari and the Frenchman will start from 19th on Sunday.