Serenading Spain: Yusuf / Cat Stevens to perform exclusive Marbella date

By Betty Henderson • 03 June 2023 • 9:00

The legendary musician will perform exclusively in Marbella. Photo credit: Yusuf / Cat Stevens

GET ready to be enchanted as Yusuf / Cat Stevens takes the stage at the Marbella venue, Starlite Occident on Wednesday, June 21.

The Marbella performance is an extraordinary chance to witness the legendary singer-songwriter’s timeless melodies and experience his iconic songs like ‘Wild World,’ ‘Father and Son,’ ‘Peace Train,’ and ‘The Wind’ in a captivating live performance. This will mark Yusuf’s highly anticipated return to Spain after an absence of nearly five decades.

With a career spanning more than 60 years, Yusuf / Cat Stevens continues to create music that embodies his personal quest for self-discovery and inner truth. His forthcoming album, “King Of A Land”, is a also true masterpiece, featuring enchanting melodies and imaginative poetic lyrics. The musician is expected to perform parts of the album in the Marbella performance.

A true icon, Yusuf / Cat Stevens has been honoured with induction into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Having sold over 100 million albums worldwide, including multi-platinum classics, his music has always centred around themes of spiritual enlightenment and peace.

The performance has been described as a unique opportunity to witness Yusuf / Cat Stevens’ timeless music and inspiring journey of artistic and humanitarian greatness.

Doors to the venue will open at 8pm. Tickets and additional information about the gig are available online from the Marbella Starlite’s website.