UPDATE: Death toll rises to 233 dead and more than 900 injured after India's worst train crash in decades Close
Trending:

Time it right and you could lose more weight when exercising

By Linda Hall • 03 June 2023 • 16:00

Time it right and you could lose more weight when exercising

MORNING EXERCISE: Could help to lose or maintain weight Photo credit: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

IF you are exercising to assist weight loss, do it in the morning.

Dr Juleen Zierath, professor of Integrative Physiology at Sweden’s Karolinska Institute in Sweden, found that mice exercising on a treadmill in the first three hours after waking produced higher levels of the enzymes used to metabolise fat.

The same amount of exercise later in the day produced far lower levels of these enzymes.

“If you’re a regular morning exerciser, your body is likely to be more sensitive to breaking down fat and using it as energy,” Dr Zierath said.

“That could mean that one might potentially be able to lose a bit more weight. Exercise also helps with weight maintenance, so morning exercise may prevent weight gain.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading