Yellow weather alert for rain and storms issued for the weekend in several Andalucian provinces

By Chris King • 03 June 2023 • 16:15
Image of people walking on the street during rainfall.
Credit: Christian Müller/Shutterstock.com
A yellow weather alert for rain and storms has been issued by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency for several provinces in Andalucia.
Desarrollos convectivos saltando por el calentamiento solar y la inestabilidad atmosférica, inicialmente con querencia por áreas montañosas. Esta tarde se intensificarán y extenderán las tormentas a bastantes zonas… Mucha precaución pic.twitter.com/SVeoVdfvSb
— AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) June 3, 2023
Specifically, Malaga, Almería, Córdoba, Granada and Jaén are those under threat of inclement weather over the weekend.
In Malaga, the warning for rain and storms will affect the regions of Ronda and the Axarquía, while, in Jaén, Cazorla, Segura, the capital, and Montes de Jaén will remain on yellow alert.
The same warning will be active in the Almería areas of Valle de Almanzora and Los Velez. In Córdoba, the alert will affect Subbética, and in Granada, the areas of Guadix and Baza.
Ya han saltado las primeras tormentas… pic.twitter.com/Sk6peTL0fv
— AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) June 3, 2023
According to the information published on the AEMET Twitter profile, the alert will remain active in the five provinces from midday this Saturday, June 3 until 10 pm on Sunday.
In Andalusia, Aemet forecasts skies with cloudy intervals for this Saturday, with a probability of showers on the Mediterranean coast in the first half of the day.
Cloudiness of diurnal evolution will persist, with showers occasionally accompanied by storms in the interior, more probable and intense in the Baetic mountains, where they can be locally strong.
Temperatures will remain unchanged, except for rising maximums in the western third. The winds will blow from the east on the Mediterranean coast with loose variables in the rest.
The rain shows no sign of disappearing yet in Spain. Predictions provided by the agency for the next three weeks establish that the month of June will continue to be a month that will have many similarities to the last weeks of May.
Temperatures will be mild with northern parts of the mainland the ones less likely to be affected by showers.
