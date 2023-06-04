British tourist stranded in Lanzarote after falling 30ft from hotel balcony and being hospitalised

By Chris King • 04 June 2023 • 15:40

Image of the Canary Island of Lanzarote. Credit: CCat82/Shutterstock.com

A British tourist has found himself stranded on the Canary Island of Lanzarote after falling from his hotel balcony and subsequently being hospitalised.

31-year-old Dan Boyle had been on holiday for just one day with his 30-year-old girlfriend Ashleigh Lomas and Ashleigh’s sister Jess and boyfriend Kyle when he suddenly fell around 30ft from their third-floor hotel balcony on April 24.

Another tourist rushed to help him and administered CPR until the health services arrived. As a result of the fall, Dan suffered multiple injuries, including broken ribs, as well as breaking his breast bone, along with a torn kidney and a fractured skull.

Doctors at a hospital in Lanzarote diagnosed the engineer with pneumonia. They believed that this condition caused fluid to enter Dan’s lungs. That would have caused his heart to stop beating they added which probably resulted in his falling from the balcony.

Dan was then transferred to another hospital on the island of Gran Canaria. Surgeons at the medical facility performed brain surgery.

They also operated on his torn kidney and subsequently placed the patient in an induced coma, in which he remained for four weeks, according to metro.co.uk this Sunday, June 4.

His holiday insurance covered the hospital costs but now Dan needs to be flown back to the UK on a specialised flight. The cost would be in the region of £35,000 said Ashleigh, pointing out that the insurance will not pay for that.

A friend, Toni Albiston, has now set up a GoFundMe page on Ashleigh’s behalf to try and raise the money to fly Dan home to Stockport, Greater Manchester. Dan is now said to be stable and out of the coma but not yet fully awake.

His doctors said they do not know the full extent of his condition yet but that he could have brain damage which has left him unable to communicate at this stage.

‘It’s just an absolute nightmare. It’s something that you would never expect to happen to you. Our children are just missing him, they just want him home’, she lamented.

Recalling the accident, Ashleigh explained: ‘He was perfectly fine. We were in the pool together half an hour before, laughing and joking. He had a little cough but we didn’t think it was anything. It wasn’t a constant cough, it was just a little one, so you obviously wouldn’t think anything of it’.

In a separate incident earlier this week, a British bar owner in Lanzarote died after falling from a balcony following an altercation. A German man has since been arrested on suspicion of his murder.