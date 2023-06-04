Chelsea star Kai Havertz reported to be on Real Madrid’s radar to replace Karim Benzema

UPDATE: India's worst-ever train accident blamed on faulty 'electronic interlocking' by minister Close
By Chris King • 04 June 2023 • 17:56

Image of Chelsea player Kai Havertz.

Image of Chelsea player Kai Havertz. Credit: Steffen Prößdorf/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

According to reports coming out of Germany, Chelsea’s German international striker star Kai Havertz is being monitored by Real Madrid to replace Karim Benzema.

The legendary 35-year-old Frenchman parted company with the LaLiga giants by mutual agreement this Sunday, June 4. Real Madrid released an official statement today to confirm the player’s departure after 14 seasons in LaLiga, and thank him for his service.

A report from Bild Sport in Germany claimed today that the 23-year-old Chelsea man is wanted by Los Blancos. They originally attempted to buy him from Bayer Leverkusen before he signed for Chelsea for €80 million three years ago.

Florian Plettenberg, the respected Sky Sports journalist in Germany, was not as optimistic though. In a tweet, he wrote:  “News #Havertz: Yes, there’s an interest from Real Madrid and there is contact but understand that nothing is advanced at this stage”.

#CFC is very open to let him go in summer because it’s possible that he won’t extend beyond 2025  Been told his price valuation is around €50-60m + bonus payments  #RealMadrid wanted him before he joined Chelsea”, he continued.

Havertz was the top scorer this season in what was a dismal Premier League campaign for the Blues, notching seven goals. Mauricio Pochettino has to prune his current squad so allowing the German star to move to Madrid would not seem out of the question.

