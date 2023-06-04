Chelsea star Kai Havertz reported to be on Real Madrid’s radar to replace Karim Benzema

By Chris King • 04 June 2023 • 17:56
Image of Chelsea player Kai Havertz.
Credit: Steffen Prößdorf/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0
According to reports coming out of Germany, Chelsea’s German international striker star Kai Havertz is being monitored by Real Madrid to replace Karim Benzema.
The legendary 35-year-old Frenchman parted company with the LaLiga giants by mutual agreement this Sunday, June 4. Real Madrid released an official statement today to confirm the player’s departure after 14 seasons in LaLiga, and thank him for his service.
Comunicado Oficial: Benzema.#RealMadrid.
— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 4, 2023
Comunicado Oficial: Benzema.#RealMadrid.
— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 4, 2023
A report from Bild Sport in Germany claimed today that the 23-year-old Chelsea man is wanted by Los Blancos. They originally attempted to buy him from Bayer Leverkusen before he signed for Chelsea for €80 million three years ago.
Florian Plettenberg, the respected Sky Sports journalist in Germany, was not as optimistic though. In a tweet, he wrote: “News #Havertz: Yes, there’s an interest from Real Madrid and there is contact but understand that nothing is advanced at this stage”.
“#CFC is very open to let him go in summer because it’s possible that he won’t extend beyond 2025 Been told his price valuation is around €50-60m + bonus payments #RealMadrid wanted him before he joined Chelsea”, he continued.
News #Havertz: Yes, there’s an interest from Real Madrid and there is contact but understand that nothing is advanced at this stage.
➡️ #CFC is very open to let him go in summer because it’s possible that he won’t extend beyond 2025➡️ Been told his price valuation is around… pic.twitter.com/Xt7IU20c19
— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 4, 2023
News #Havertz: Yes, there’s an interest from Real Madrid and there is contact but understand that nothing is advanced at this stage.
➡️ #CFC is very open to let him go in summer because it’s possible that he won’t extend beyond 2025➡️ Been told his price valuation is around… pic.twitter.com/Xt7IU20c19
— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 4, 2023
Havertz was the top scorer this season in what was a dismal Premier League campaign for the Blues, notching seven goals. Mauricio Pochettino has to prune his current squad so allowing the German star to move to Madrid would not seem out of the question.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.