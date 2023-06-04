By Anna Ellis • 04 June 2023 • 16:41

Geode Pulpi receives Hispania Nostra 2023 Award for good practices. Image: La Geoda de Pulpi.

The Geode of Pulpi Museum of Luminescence and the Castle of San Juan de los Terreros have been awarded for their conservation of cultural and natural heritage.

The jury, professionals with experience and recognition in the world of heritage, unanimously decided to award the Pulpí Geode the prize in the category of intervention in the territory or landscape.

It is an award given to the complex made up of four heritage elements: the mine, the Geode, the Luminescence Museum and the Castle of San Juan de los Terreros.

Councillor for Tourism, Juan Bautista Lopez, confirmed: “From the Pulpí Town Council and on behalf of all the people of Pulpí we would like to thank Hispania Nostra for giving us this award.”

“This is another recognition of the tourist enclave of our municipality, which today is already a reference at a provincial, national and international level.”

Dates are yet to be confirmed when a plaque alluding to this award will be placed at the site.