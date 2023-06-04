By Anna Ellis • 04 June 2023 • 16:41
Geode Pulpi receives Hispania Nostra 2023 Award for good practices. Image: La Geoda de Pulpi.
The Geode of Pulpi Museum of Luminescence and the Castle of San Juan de los Terreros have been awarded for their conservation of cultural and natural heritage.
The jury, professionals with experience and recognition in the world of heritage, unanimously decided to award the Pulpí Geode the prize in the category of intervention in the territory or landscape.
It is an award given to the complex made up of four heritage elements: the mine, the Geode, the Luminescence Museum and the Castle of San Juan de los Terreros.
Councillor for Tourism, Juan Bautista Lopez, confirmed: “From the Pulpí Town Council and on behalf of all the people of Pulpí we would like to thank Hispania Nostra for giving us this award.”
“This is another recognition of the tourist enclave of our municipality, which today is already a reference at a provincial, national and international level.”
Dates are yet to be confirmed when a plaque alluding to this award will be placed at the site.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.