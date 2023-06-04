By David Laycock • 04 June 2023 • 15:48

Jeremy Clarkson calls Phillip Schofield scandal a 'witch hunt' Ed Perchick Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Jeremy Clarkson admitted yesterday, June 4, in his Sunday Times column that he is struggling to understand the backlash against Phillip Schofield.

He says that Schofield has come out as gay and admitted to the affair with the unnamed young man (who was of consenting age) but yet the witchhunt continues to pursue Schofield and those around him.

Clarkson says he doesn’t know Schofield well and so is looking at the situation from an outsider’s perspective. Both himself and Peter Tatchell, a prominent human and LGBT rights campaigner, compared Schofield’s situation to that of Leonardo di Caprio who is known for dating much younger women.

Tatchell said on Twitter: “The trashing of Philip Schofield has a whiff of homophobia. There was never such an outcry over relationships with much younger women by Leonardo di Caprio, Al Pacino & Peter Stringfellow. Or Cheryl, who met Liam Payne when he was 14 Double standards!”

The trashing of Philip Schofield has a whiff of homophobia There was never such an outcry over relationships with much younger women by Leonardo di Caprio, Al Pacino & Peter Stringfellow. Or Cheryl, who met Liam Payne when he was 14 Double standards! https://t.co/PFk1Cbwuwg — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) June 3, 2023

Mr Clarkson’s argument some believe falls down though with reference to Mr Tatchell’s above Twitter post, notably in the Cheryl (ex-Girls Aloud) and Liam Payne (ex-One Direction) argument.

Many voices strongly deny homophobia in the pursuit of the truth about what happened between Schofield and the unnamed young man, instead accusing Schofield of grooming him. Gem of a Royal Expert said this on Twitter:

“It gets worse! Now Jeremy Clarkson is defending Schofield. He was one of the worst dehumanising Meghan Markle in his vile hate-filled” tabloid pieces. IPSO have yet to do anything about that which speaks volumes on how deep this cesspit goes.

It gets worse! Now Jeremy Clarkson is defending Schofield. He was one of the worst dehumanising Meghan Markle in his vile hate filled tabloid pieces. IPSO have yet to do anything about that which speaks volumes on how deep this cesspit goes. https://t.co/oX8qOBdohw pic.twitter.com/pTbUwHpBNr — Gem of a Royal Expert (@GemmaATweets) June 4, 2023

As Phillip Schofield continues to hit the headlines every day, with some accusing him of trying to do new PR with his frail elderly mother, it may take an enquiry to know the extent of what happened between Schofield and the young This Morning runner, and also who knew about it.