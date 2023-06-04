King Charles gives up Royal residence

By Max Greenhalgh • 04 June 2023 • 11:37

King Charles. Credit: Frederic Legrand COMEO/Shutterstock.com

Newly crowned King Charles will give up residence in Wales.

Royal sources have confirmed King Charles will give up his residence on the edge of Bannau Brycheiniog.

The lease on the property is due to expire later this year and the King will not renew it Royal sources told the Telegraph newspaper.

Llwynywermod, a property on the edge of Bannau Brycheiniog, the new official name of the Brecon Beacons was purchased for £1.2 million by the Duchy of Cornwall estate in 2007.

The original owner was William Williams in the 13th or 14th century. He was a relative to Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII.

The house was restored throughout when purchased. Welsh craftsmen used traditional methods and local materials to fix the farm buildings and an abandoned slurry pit.

The King himself planted various plants on the property including climbers Albertine roses, jasmine and honeysuckle up the walls.

The Brecon Beacons changed its name to the Welsh name earlier this year. The switch to the Welsh name comes on the 66th anniversary of the area’s designation as a national park.

Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Chief Executive, Catherine Mealing-Jones, said: “Reclaiming our old name reflects our commitment to the Welsh language, but we understand people are used to calling the Park by the name everyone’s used for 66 years so we don’t expect everyone to use Bannau Brycheiniog, at least straight away.”