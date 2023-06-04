Music the Food of Love

By Guest Writer • 04 June 2023 • 13:27

Sir Tom Jones and his touring band Credit: Real Sir Tom Jones Twitter

THERE could be a misconception about entertainment on the Costa del Sol as some may erroneously think it’s all night clubs and tribute shows, but this couldn’t be further from the truth.

If that is what you looking for, then you won’t be disappointed but there is so much more to enjoy all along the coast and further inland.

This year some top stars are appearing at major concerts in Marbella, Fuengirola and Mijas as the coast welcomes Tom Jones, Rod Stewart, Florence and the Machine, Iggy Pop, Robbie Williams and literally dozens more top artists.

All three events are sponsored by local councils, so you know that organisers are going to have to ensure proper safety measures as well as underwriting the money spent on tickets.

This is just the tip of the iceberg as all during the summer months in particular, even the smallest village hosts its own fiesta with a fantastic range of entertainment including musicians of all types.

If you like classical music then there’s plenty of that around as well as blues, jazz and Andalucia’s own Flamenco with many towns having their own Peñas, special clubs which are generally open to the public.

Many towns also have their own theatres and although most productions are in Spanish, there are quite a few musicals and there is even a theatre which performs only in English with a selection of top plays and musicals.

The Spanish entertain in the Summer but that’s often a bit hot for the expats, so they hold most of their production in the Autumn and Spring and if you are a budding performer there are plenty of groups to join.