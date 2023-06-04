Red Bull’s Max Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona

By Chris King • 04 June 2023 • 17:21

Image of the Circuit de Barcelona-Cataluna. Credit: Google maps/Circuit de Barcelona-Cataluna

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took the chequered flag at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona this afternoon, Sunday, June 4.

His 40th career victory – a fifth in seven races this season – moved him an incredible 53 points clear of his nearest rival Sergio Perez. Verstappen started from pole and led for the whole race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

It would appear that there are no cars among the current manufacturers competing in F1 that can get anywhere near the Dutchman’s Red Bull. He already looks destined to land his third consecutive crown.

Stunning drives by the two British Mercedes drivers saw 38-year-old Lewis Hamilton and 25-year-old George Russell join the current world champion on the winners’ podium. This was the German team’s first joint top-three finish of the season.

Russell in particular pulled off the drive of the day by moving through the field from 12th place to finish in a very impressive third position behind his teammate.

Perez launched a bid to steal third place in the latter stages of the race but the Englishman held the Mexican Red Bull driver at bay.

An excellent performance in the Q3 session on Saturday left Carlos Sainz alongside Verstappen on the front row. However, the Spaniard failed to consolidate this advantage and slipped to a final fifth place.

The Aston Martin’s of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso achieved another brilliant day’s racing by finishing sixth and seventh respectively. Their Canadian driver is really developing into a strong challenger to his teammate as the season progresses.

Esteban Ocon took his Alpine over the finishing line in eighth, followed by the Alfa Romeo of Zhou Guanyu, with France’s Pierre Gasly rounding out the Top 10 in the other Alpine.