Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz breezes through to the last eight of French Open in Paris

By Chris King • 04 June 2023 • 21:58
Image of Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz in 2022.
Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.com
Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz is through to the last eight of the French Open at Roland Garros.
The 20-year-old from Murcia demolished his Italian opponent Lorenzo Musetti this afternoon, Sunday, June 4. An easy 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory placed the current world No1 within touching distance of a potential semi-final match-up with Novak Djokovic.
Musetti had only played the Spaniard on clay on one previous occasion. Last July he won 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4 on his way to capturing his first-ever ATP title in Hamburg. Today on Court Philippe Chatrier was a different affair though with Alcaraz breezing through.
Alcaraz broke the serve of the 17th seed on seven occasions during the match while firing a total of 42 winning shots. He will now face fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas who overpowered Austria’s 118th-ranked Sebastian Ofner 7-5 6-3 6-0.
This will be the young Spanish player’s second consecutive Roland Garros quarter-final while on an undefeated run of 11 Grand Slam matches.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
