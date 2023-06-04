By David Laycock • 04 June 2023 • 17:54
Sunak trying to hide a plot to usurp Boris
Boris Johnson’s allies have claimed that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is trying to block messages reaching the public covid enquiry as they may contain references to his planning to remove then Prime Minister Johnson from office.
As Boris Johnson last week said he would hand his WhatsApp messaging history directly to the Covid enquiry, bypassing parliament, questions have arisen as to why Rishi Sunak‘s government are withholding information.
Claims of a plot against Mr Johnson have been flatly rejected by Mr Sunak’s team. Johnson has had his tax-payer-funded legal representation threatened to be removed should he seek to undermine the government.
Whatever Mr Sunak may be hiding or not hiding regarding Boris, he might have other fears that his Eat Out to Help Out scheme might be further scrutinised, having been previously criticised.
Professor John Edmunds from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine was originally reported in The Observer (now part of the Guardian group) as saying that the Eat Out to Help Out scheme was “a spectacularly stupid idea and an obscene way to spend public money”.
They also reported that Professor Martin McKee, president of the British Medical Association (BMA), said that the government including Sunak’s treasury, repeatedly went against scientific advice during the pandemic.
Other allies of Mr Johnson have instructed him to go ahead and report whatever he likes to the enquiry, saying that if the government drops legal backing for Johnson then it can be raised by other means.
The government has maintained that the ‘threat’ to remove Mr Johnson’s legal funding was only because the funding should only be used for matters relating directly to the covid enquiry. They claim that they are only looking after tax-payer money rather than seeking to restrict his right to speak.
As it stands we are still unsure what documents will make it through to the enquiry as Johnson and Sunak continue to wrangle over these seemingly highly controversial WhatsApp messages.
Dave Laycock
