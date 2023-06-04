By David Laycock • 04 June 2023 • 16:49
TikTok star Mizzy ejected from Talk TV show for 'threatening' behaviour
Credit: Twitter@mizzyisbanned
TikTok prankster Mizzy was threatened he would be removed from Andre Walker’s show on Talk TV by the presenter himself yesterday, June 3, before standing up and leaving.
Mizzy whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, was accused by Walker of a prolonged and threatening stare aimed at a fellow guest on the show.
Talk TV posted a video of the incident on Twitter, saying: “Andre Walker clashes with notorious TikTok prankster Mizzy. Threatening guests does not happen on my show.”
The guest in question was Reem Ibrahim, a political commentator who questioned whether Mizzy’s pranks might lead to somebody receiving physical injuries. In response, Mizzy was silent but with a fixed glare at Ms Ibrahim at which point Walker interjected.
Dale posted the lead-up to Mizzy’s walkout on Twitter as the young TikTok star seemed unsure how to respond to accusations against him.
Andre Walker said to Mizzy: “You stare at another guest again and I’m going to personally remove you. I’m not taking the mick.”
He added: “You glared at her in a threatening fashion. You do that, I’ll drag you out by the hair and you can be as hard as you pretend you are.”
When asked to apologise, Mizzy told Ms Ibrahim: “You know I respect you but I’m done here.”
This is when he rose from his seat and left the set, as Walker continued to fume: “We never should have had him on the show, I didn’t even want him here. I think the guy’s a complete and total fool and the fact that I attempted to have a sensible interview with an interview like that is disgusting.”
Voices can be heard from off-set suggesting that O’Garro hadn’t left the building, as Walker demands that security personnel are called from another part of the building to escort him from the premises.
