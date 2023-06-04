Two Spanish Civil War projectiles discovered and neutralised in Huesca, northeast Spain

By Chris King • 04 June 2023 • 14:54

Image of Policia Nacional TEDAX vehicle. Credit: Outisnn/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Two projectiles left over from the Spanish Civil War have been neutralised by the National Police after being uncovered in Huesca.

Both were discovered on private property in the northeast of Spain. The first was a 45 mm shell, located together with its casing in a private house in the urban area of ​​the city. A hand grenade was also found by a citizen while he was clearing the weeds from his orchard.

The two citizens immediately reported these findings to the police, who deployed officers to the locations to verify the discoveries. They subsequently requested the specialised Explosives Disposal Teams (TEDAX-NRBQ).

A pertinent inspection was conducted on both items, which determined that they were, respectively, a 45 mm projectile along with its case and a defensive hand grenade from the Spanish Civil War, according to heraldo.es.

They proceeded to remove them and carried out a controlled neutralisation at their firing range where it was observed that both still contained their active charges.

The National Police constantly reminds the public that in the event of encountering explosive devices of any kind, they should immediately notify them via the 091 number and refrain from handling them in any way.

These devices are designed for war purposes and are meant to cause damage, so should be treated with utter respect if found.

Even if they appear to be rusty or broken on the outside, the explosive charge and internal mechanisms may remain intact. This makes them very dangerous and destructive devices.

The National Police also mentioned the usefulness of the Alertcops application. using this app, citizens can report various events of police interest at the press of a button.

It geolocates the caller, which is essential for the responders to accurately assist them and find the location of the reported artefact, for example, when it has been located in a rural or wooded area, or in a field in the countryside.