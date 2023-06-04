Yellow weather alert for rain and storms extended in the Valencian Community

By Chris King • 04 June 2023 • 0:59

Image of a person walking under an umbrella in the rain. Credit Ismael Juan / Shutterstock.com

A yellow alert for heavy rain was in place from the 112 CV Emergency Coordination Centre of the Generalitat this Saturday, June 3.

Specifically, the warning applied to Valencia, Alicante, and the interior of Castellón, and due to storms in the interior of the three provinces. In addition, the alert has been maintained for this Sunday 4, in the interiors of Castellón and Valencia.