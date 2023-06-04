UPDATE: Death toll rises to 233 dead and more than 900 injured after India's worst train crash in decades Close
Trending:

Yellow weather alert for rain and storms extended in the Valencian Community

By Chris King • 04 June 2023 • 0:59

Image of a person walking under an umbrella in the rain.

Image of a person walking under an umbrella in the rain. Credit Ismael Juan / Shutterstock.com

A yellow alert for heavy rain was in place from the 112 CV Emergency Coordination Centre of the Generalitat this Saturday, June 3.

Specifically, the warning applied to Valencia, Alicante, and the interior of Castellón, and due to storms in the interior of the three provinces. In addition, the alert has been maintained for this Sunday 4, in the interiors of Castellón and Valencia.

As reported by 112 CV in a meteorological bulletin shared through their social networks today, it explained that since the potential danger is low, yellow-level weather alerts do not activate the pre-emergency.

However, the assets and the vulnerable population in areas exposed to adverse meteorological phenomena may suffer some impacts.

This was highlighted in a four-hour period this Saturday when large accumulations of rainfall were registered. According to data provided by AVAMET, the Valencian Meteorological Association, these included 12.1 litres/m² and 6.8 litres/m² in Pedreguer, 11.4 litres/m² in Finestrat, and 9.8 litres/m² in Denia.

Other notable amounts were 8.4 litres/m² in Pilar de la Horadada, 7.7 litres/m² is Aspe, 7.4 litres/m² in Elche, 7.0 litres/m² in Alicante, 6.6 litres/m² in Crevillent, 5.6 litres/m² in Sella, and 5.6 litres/m² Villalonga.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has also activated the yellow warning for storms in the interior of the Valencian Community for Sunday.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading