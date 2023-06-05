Airport offers free bag carrying service

By Max Greenhalgh • 05 June 2023 • 11:44

London Luton Airport. Image Credit - London Luton Airport

London Luton to offer free luggage carrying service for passengers on Saturday, June 10th.

Luton airport has teamed up with the American football team, London Blitz, to offer passengers a free luggage carrying service.

The service will be available for people travelling on the Luton Airport Express train to London St. Pancras on Saturday, June 10th.

A spokesperson for the airport said: “With our research finding just how much luggage passengers are carrying – as well as how long it takes to get everything packed – we want our passengers to be able to start their holiday as soon as they board.”

The service is being offered following a survey of 2000 travellers asking them their top stresses when travelling to the airport.

Getting to the airport on time (57 per cent) and carrying heavy luggage (26 per cent) were the top 2 traveller stresses.

The study was commissioned by London Luton Airport to mark the launch of its new connection between Central London and London Luton Airport.

A spokesperson for the airport, said: “We know that carrying heavy suitcases and bags can make the beginning of a holiday feel like hard work.”

London Luton is the 5th busiest airport in the UK and serves roughly 16 million people each year.