Alfaz improvements announced

By Glenn Wickman • 05 June 2023 • 12:13

Alfaz Mayor Vicente Arques during the presentation of the project. Image by Alfaz Town Hall

ALFAZ DEL PI Mayor Vicente Arques last week presented a project to improve the road connection with Altea and Benidorm.

The project focuses on a 900-metre stretch of the Camí Vell d’Altea on the CV-753 that supports a very important traffic flow, as it links directly with Benidorm and is also the main entrance route to l’Albir through the new alternative access from the N-332.

Work will include creating new cycle lanes and building pavements on both sides of the road for pedestrians to access the tourism facilities in Albir, such as the campsite.

“The aim is to improve regional connectivity between Alfaz, Benidorm and Altea and link up the cycle lanes of the three towns, improving safety and promoting a healthier lifestyle,” declared Sr Arques.

The project has been budgeted at €853,160 and will be paid with funds from the EU’s Next Generation scheme under the Tourism Sustainability Plan.

It is part of a wider scheme by the council to promote sustainable urban mobility that will also include the modernisation and reconversion of the Paseo de las Estrellas to remedy accessibility issues and reduce traffic.