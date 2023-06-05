By Anna Ellis • 05 June 2023 • 8:35

Almeria honours Unicaja Junior Volley Club. Image: Almeria City Council / Facebook.

Almeria City Council honoured the Unicaja Junior Volley Club on June 1 for their achievements during the season.

The Councillor for Sports, José Antonio García, expressed his gratitude to the boys “for taking the name of the province of Almería to the highest national level,” as well as to the club “for the work it is doing, as it is not only committed to the first team, but is also firmly committed to the youth team, and is taking steps to open up to women’s sport”.

Juan Cayuela, territorial director for Eastern Andalusia of Unicaja Banco, which is the team’s main sponsor together with the Unicaja Banking Foundation, said it is “a pleasure that you carry the name of Unicaja by flag with your work, your effort and your sacrifice”.

Juan referred to the recent titles won and extended his thanks to “the club’s management, the president Antonio Rodríguez, his technical team, the management, coaches, players: you are all doing an exceptionally good job”

“Unicaja is not only known as a financial institution but also as a sports club”.