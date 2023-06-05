By Anna Ellis • 05 June 2023 • 8:35
Almeria honours Unicaja Junior Volley Club. Image: Almeria City Council / Facebook.
Almeria City Council honoured the Unicaja Junior Volley Club on June 1 for their achievements during the season.
The Councillor for Sports, José Antonio García, expressed his gratitude to the boys “for taking the name of the province of Almería to the highest national level,” as well as to the club “for the work it is doing, as it is not only committed to the first team, but is also firmly committed to the youth team, and is taking steps to open up to women’s sport”.
Juan Cayuela, territorial director for Eastern Andalusia of Unicaja Banco, which is the team’s main sponsor together with the Unicaja Banking Foundation, said it is “a pleasure that you carry the name of Unicaja by flag with your work, your effort and your sacrifice”.
Juan referred to the recent titles won and extended his thanks to “the club’s management, the president Antonio Rodríguez, his technical team, the management, coaches, players: you are all doing an exceptionally good job”
“Unicaja is not only known as a financial institution but also as a sports club”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.