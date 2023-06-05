By David Laycock • 05 June 2023 • 23:03

Anna Shay, Bling Empire star dies at 62 Credit: Anna Shay/ Instagram

Star of the Netflix series Bling Empire, Anna Shay has died unexpectedly at 62. This was announced today, June 6, in People.

Her family gave a statement saying: “It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke.”

“Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Her appearance on the first series of Bling Empire starting on Netflix in 2021, gave her a level of recognition and success which she herself didn’t expect. The show is a reality programme focussing on rich Asian-American socialites in the Los Angeles area.

Having previously spoken to People she said: “I wasn’t even expecting to be in front of the camera. I’m very shy and I went along with whatever situation was happening. I was just being me.”

Anna came from a mixed-race background, being half-Japanese and half-Russian. She also came from money, with her father setting up Pacific Architects and Engineers a contractor for American defence services. She was in fact heir to billions.

Many have sent their condolences to a much-loved actress, with Mr Mention It All saying on Twitter: “Anna Shay of the Netflix show #BlingEmpire has died at the age of 62. Condolences to her family and loved ones!”

Zed-Eye posted on Twitter saying: “She was one of my favourites on #blingempire. Rip Anna Shay. This life is just sad. One minute you’re here and the next you’re gone.”

She was one of my favorites on #blingempire

Anna Shay leaves behind her son Kenny Kemp as well as unidentified grandchildren and will be missed greatly by fans and loved ones alike.