Apple set to make ground breaking product announcement

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 05 June 2023 • 18:05
Apple iPhone warning.
Credit: MarleyPug Shutterstock.com
It has recently been reported that Apple are set to release their first brand-new product in almost a decade during its upcoming developer’s conference.
Apple is known globally for its famous iPhones, iPads Mac Books as well as more recent introductions such as the Apple Watch, however, nothing new has ever been invented for a very long period of time, until now.
Indeed, the company’s Apple Watch – which was launched in 2015 – was the latest product to be launched by the company that had not already been stocked and sold previously, which shows how long Apple take on their inventions and due diligence.
However, it has been reported via Sky News that Apple are now set to take a plunge into the world of virtual reality with their very own version of Facebook’s Metaverse and will release a Mixed Reality headset.
Many people know what virtual reality is and how Augmented Reality works, which is when you venture into a made-up world and can do things such as play games that make you feel as though you are in the console itself.
Then with something such as the Metaverse – which received a whole load of criticism and was forced to even drop its price by owner Mark Zuckerberg – is a lot more like spending your life in a different dimension by meeting people without having to leave the comforts of your house.
Apple though, appear to be launching their Mixed Reality to have far better functions that serve a purpose in everyday life. They are suggesting that their new headset will allow people to practice and experiment tasks that would usually be expensive to use in certain fields of industry.
For example, it’s said that a surgeon would be able to practice a certain operation before going into the operating theatre to try and potentially save someone’s life, and a designer/architect may be able to construct and plan a major skyscraper building simply by sitting at their desk.
While this does indeed all sound good and useful, it certainly won’t come cheap, however, with reports suggesting it could set you back as much as £2,409, it will certainly be left for the wealthy and huge corporate companies.
