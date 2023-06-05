By Anna Ellis • 05 June 2023 • 14:05
Arboleas choir All Aloud to perform charity concert on June 9. Image: All Aloud.
The Arboleas-based community choir, All Aloud, have their latest charity concert on Friday, June 9 at 7.30.PM in the Kubatin Bar in Arboleas.
The concert is in support of the Spanish cancer charity Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer (AECC). The charity is a national charity but individual branches are expected to do their own fundraising.
The concert will consist of a variety of music from pop, musicals, folk songs and music hall. Audience participation will be welcomed during the concert with some well-known, popular numbers.
Entrance is free but donations will be sought from those attending.
AECC members will be attending and will have a stall set up to give further information about the charity’s work and how to seek assistance if needed.
The bar which is situated behind Hostal Meson in Arboleas will be open for entry from 7:00.PM and will remain open after the concert for those who wish to continue the evening. Choir members and charity staff will be stopping afterwards for anyone who wishes to seek more information or simply have a chat.
Head along for an evening’s free entertainment.
