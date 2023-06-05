Barbie’ film contributed to worldwide shortage of pink paint

By Max Greenhalgh • 05 June 2023 • 12:58

Margot Robbie. Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The new film about Barbie used so much pink paint it contributed to a shortage worldwide.

The new ‘Barbie’ movie starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie required so much pink paint for its set design that it directly contributed to a shortage of pink paint across the world.

Production designer Sarah Greenwood was quoted as saying: “The world ran out of pink”

Lauren Proud, vice president of global marketing at Rosco, the paint company used for the film said: “There was this shortage and then we gave them everything we could. They did clean us out on paint.”

The film’s director, Greta Gerwig commented on the look and design of the film: “I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much.”

The director added that she didn’t want to “forget what made me love Barbie when I was a little girl.”

The film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie with Ryan Gosling as the doll’s beau Ken and was filmed at the Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in the UK.

Also starring Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Helen Mirren, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Ncuti Gatwa, it is due to be released on July 21st worldwide.