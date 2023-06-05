By Aaron Hindhaugh • 05 June 2023 • 23:40
It has recently been reported that British Airways and Boots are just two of the companies to have been the victims of a huge cyber attack in the United Kingdom.
British Airways have recently confirmed to the media that all of its staff that get paid in the UK have been the victims of this latest cyber attack, which will mean that hackers have gained access to a lot of their personal information.
Since the war broke out in Ukraine between themselves and Russia, there have been several high-profile cyber-attacks that are being linked to the latter and this is just the latest one that has also impacted the BBC, according to a report in The Telegraph.
The latest attack appears to be on the software called MOVEit Transfer, which is how a huge number of employees get paid every month by companies such as British Airways, meaning their personal information, bank account details and National Insurance numbers all being available to hackers.
While only a few companies, such as BA, Boots and the BBC are said to be victims of this attack, there are said to be thousands of others who are yet to go public about whether or not their employees’ details are now out in the wider domain.
Something that will be worrying to many workers – not just those with BA – is that it was apparently a mixture of previous and newly found flaws in this payroll system, so it may be a surprise that this wasn’t noticed or fixed much earlier.
In a way to assure employees that their details were being looked after and that steps were also being taken to ensure their personal details were protected and not hosted by criminals, BA said the following:
“This incident happened because of a new and previously unknown vulnerability in a widely used MOVEit file transfer tool. We have notified those colleagues whose personal information has been compromised to provide support and advice.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A sport journalist who has been covering the world of Men’s and Women’s football for several years after spending three years at the University of Sunderland.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.