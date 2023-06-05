Buyer beware! Chilling note found in thrift shop shocker

By John Ensor • 05 June 2023 • 16:43

Credit: Scott Murray/Facebook.com

A woman who found a bargain blazer in a charity shop took it home only to discover its previous owner had left a disturbing note inside one of the pockets.

JoAnn Murray, who lives in North Carolina, USA, was over the moon when she found a beautiful red jacket at a bargain price in a charity shop, but was soon down in the dumps after finding a ‘creepy’ message.

However, when they got home and inspected the jacket more closely a bizarre and mysterious note came to light. The note was pinned inside one of the pockets which read: ‘Bury me in this red suit.’

There were no other clues as to the identity of the previous wearer and the note created a spooky sense of foreboding.

Husband, Scott posted a photo, on Facebook, of his smiling wife JoAnn wearing the blazer complete with its floral embroidered collar. He also commented: ‘Thrift shopping JoAnn found this lovely red jacket and it had a note pinned in the pocket.’

The original Facebook message was posted some time ago but has recently enjoyed a revival with people posting their thoughts on the weird find.

frequent comments included: ‘That’s creepy, couldn’t wear it,’ and ‘I damn sure wouldn’t want that jacket after that.’ While another intrigued person said: ‘Can y’all go back to see if there are more notes in other jackets?’

Others saw it from a more sombre perspective: ‘Well, that makes me really sad,’ and ‘So damn sad. Her family most likely never saw this though.’

One person whose imagination was sparked by the story wrote suggested that they would, ‘start putting this in the pockets of all the clothes I donate.’

One optimistic comment read: ‘Either her one humble wish was not honoured or . . . Maybe she’s living forever!’

And one final unnerving message suggested: ‘. . . Beware. The dead owner might haunt you for her jacket. I sure as hell would ahaha.’