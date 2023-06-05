Dissatisfied passenger unhappy with Ryanair’s measly £8 voucher

By John Ensor • 05 June 2023 • 12:40

Delayed flight misery. Credit: Alex Brylov/Shutterstock.com

A 13-hour delay at the airport has left one passenger particularly unhappy with the way the airline dealt with the situation.

Nineteen-year-old Stephen May, from Edinburgh, complained that the £8 food voucher from Ryanair was woefully inadequate considering the 13-hour delay he and his friends had to endure at a French airport, writes Edinburgh Live, June 4.

Stephen a music business student, who was visiting France with his brother, a friend and partner described the experience as ‘terrible.’

All seemed to be going well after they boarded the aircraft. However, they sat there for 40 minutes when they were asked to exit the plane and return to the terminal due to a ‘small technical issue.’

The issue with the aircraft turned into a 13-hour wait for the stranded passengers, during which they were offered an €8 food and drink voucher, claims Stephen.

When asked for comment, Ryanair said that passengers were ‘provided with multiple refreshment vouchers.’

The disgruntled student went on to explain that they were given no information and were told to just wait at the gate. The uncertainty about the flight was one thing but matters were made worse when he realised there was nowhere to get food, only vending machines which used certain cards.

Stephen explained that after two hours of hanging around they were then asked to move so that another flight could be processed. Shortly afterwards they were told they had to leave the airport, which of course meant going back through passport control, having their stamps crossed out, and having to wait outside.

Stephen said: ‘Ryanair did give us food and drink vouchers but only one for €8. A sandwich at that airport is about €7.10!’

Ryanair did update passengers with texts from time to time: ‘We would get a text at like 2 pm saying our flight was departing at 3 pm. I said to my friends, “That can’t be right.” And then the next hour we would get the same sort of text.’

Eventually, the problem was sorted and tired passengers finally took off at 10.40 pm, approximately 13 hours later than scheduled.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: ‘This flight from Nantes to Edinburgh (May 29) was delayed due to a minor technical issue. Affected passengers were notified and advised of their options and subsequently updated via SMS/email/App. This passenger chose to wait for the flight and was provided with multiple refreshment vouchers before departing for Edinburgh later that same day.

‘Ryanair apologises for any inconvenience caused to affected passengers as a result of this unavoidable delay.’