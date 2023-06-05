EasyJet cancel mans holiday because of his name

By Max Greenhalgh • 05 June 2023 • 8:40

Easyjet plane Photo by Kamilpetran Shutterstock.com

21-year-old man shocked to find his Spanish holiday cancelled due to a name mix-up.

A man from Cheshire was shocked to be told his flights to Alicante had been cancelled and he had been banned by EasyJet one day before he was due to jet off.

Kieran Harris was advised due to ‘previous disruptive behaviour’ and his ’10-year no-fly sanction’ he would not be going on holiday.

Kieran told the Mirror: “My friend got an email at 6 pm the night before the flight, saying they had this ten-year flight ban, and I was just removed off the booking.

‘I was gutted. I couldn’t quite get my head around it.

‘I wasn’t on the booking anymore, I didn’t have a seat on the flight, and there was no point in me even going to the airport.”

However, it was all down to a case of mistaken identity. Kieran had been confused with another man with the same name who had been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison for behaving aggressively and abusively whilst drunk on a flight in 2021.

After contacting the airline directly and proving his identity Mr. Harris had his booking reinstated and he was allowed to board the flight.

A spokesperson for EasyJet said: “We are very sorry that Mr Harris was incorrectly advised he couldn’t fly with us.”

“As soon as Mr Harris contacted us, we resolved the matter, and while he flew as originally planned, we understand the frustration this will have caused, so our team are in touch with him and will offer a gesture of goodwill in light of his experience.”